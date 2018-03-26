Premier League: Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

London: Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old joined from Basel in January 2016 and has since made 65 appearances for the Gunners. The length of his new deal was not disclosed.

"We're pleased to announce that Mo Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with the club," Arsenal said in a statement on their website.

Boss Arsene Wenger said at the start of the season the player had taken time to get used to the intensity of the Premier League but he had adapted.

Elneny began his senior career with El Mokawloon in Egypt's top flight before moving to Swiss side Basel in 2013.

He was in the Egypt squad that qualified for this summer's World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

He has scored two goals for the Gunners, in his first campaign in a 3-1 loss at Barcelona, and this season in December's 6-0 win over Bate Borisov.