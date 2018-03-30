Premier League: David Wagner says his future at Huddersfield doesn't hinge on club's survival

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said his future at the club does not hinge on their Premier League survival as he remains focused on Saturday’s crucial Premier League against Newcastle United.

Wagner has impressed since joining arriving at Huddersfield in 2015, leading the club to the top-flight on a shoestring budget and they are currently sitting three points outside the drop zone.

British media reports have linked the German with releagation-threatened Southampton, despite their recent appointment of Mark Hughes.

When asked if his future was dependent on Huddersfield’s top-flight status, Wagner said: “I don’t really understand the question.

“No, it isn’t, because I have a contract for one further year and this contract counts for the Premier League and the Championship.

“To be totally honest the speculation, links and rumours is boring. I understand you maybe have to ask this question, but I have much more important and bigger things to think about at this stage of the season.”

Wagner’s team will be chasing their first win in four matches when they visit St James’ Park and will be strengthened by the return to fitness of midfielders Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing.

“They are both back on the grass today with the fitness coaches,” the manager added.

“I expect them back in training with the group and then they will be in contention for Saturday’s game.”