Premier League: David Moyes believes West Ham fans will warm up to new stadium once club starts winning

London: New West Ham manager David Moyes said on Thursday that the club needs to make a habit of winning at the former Olympic Stadium to ease fan discontent over the move from Upton Park.

Supporters of the club, rooted in the Premier League relegation zone, vented their anger at the West Ham hierarchy during their 2-0 defeat at Watford at the weekend.

They remain unhappy about the move from Upton Park to their new ground last season as well as some dire displays that cost Slaven Bilic his job.

Moyes will oversee his first game at the London Stadium against Leicester on Friday and he hopes a decent performance will get the fans back on side.

"I've been there a couple of times this week and it's brilliant," he said. "We are going to be there for the next 100 years.

"When teams move to stadiums it can be difficult, it wasn't that easy for Arsenal at the Emirates, but we need to get used to winning there.

"We need to give the supporters something to shout about and something that looks half-decent and then they will support us."

Moyes will be without Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, winger Michail Antonio and defender James Collins through injury. But forward Andre Ayew is fit after illness ruled him out at Vicarage Road.