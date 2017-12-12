You are here:
Premier League: Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho set for lengthy spell on sidelines due to calf muscle tear

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has sustained a muscle tear in his calf and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Premier League club’s manager Roy Hodgson has said.

File image of Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho. Image courtesy: Crystal Palace website.

Sakho, who returned from a serious knee injury in September, has captained Palace in their last four league games and suffered his latest setback in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

“He’ll be out a long time, how long a time?, I don’t know, they won’t put a time on it, but it’s a serious muscle tear in his calf so I don’t know, but it’s weeks not days, I couldn’t say if it was months,” Hodgson told reporters on Monday.

“We’ll miss him, in this period he’s played a decisive role, been captain, shown his qualities and when you lose a player like that you can’t be anything other than disappointed and sad.”


Fellow defender Joel Ward has also sustained a calf injury and will miss bottom-placed Palace’s game against Watford later on Tuesday.


Dec 12, 2017



