Premier League: Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha signs five-year contract extension

London: Crystal Palace "talisman" Wilfried Zaha has signed a five-year contract extension, the club said on Thursday, after they avoided relegation to ensure a fifth straight season in the Premier League.

Zaha's new deal comes two days after manager Sam Allardyce, who guided Palace to the safety of 14th after taking over mid-season, quit the club on Tuesday.

Zaha, who passed up an England career to play for Ivory Coast, has made 258 appearances in two spells with Palace, either side of an ill-fated move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has scored 34 goals for the London club and was named their player of the year for the past two seasons.

"Palace is in my heart and I don't think the story is over," Zaha said in a statement.

"I spoke with (chairman Steve Parish) and I think I still have more to give this club. The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the league next year."

Parish said: "Wilf... is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the Red and Blue."