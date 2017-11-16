Premier League: Crystal Palace must turn good performances into wins to survive, says Yohan Cabaye

Basement side Crystal Palace must turn good performances into positive results if they are to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three, midfielder Yohan Cabaye has said.

Palace have lost nine of their 11 league games, with the exceptions being a surprise victory over champions Chelsea and a draw with West Ham United last month, and France international Cabaye said they must target more positive results.

“It’s not enough to say ‘we played well today’ if we get nothing from the game, hopefully now we will take points and keep playing well – that’s the target for us,” Cabaye told the club’s website. (www.cpfc.co.uk)

”The mentality is very good every day, we work hard and now we just have to take what we do at the training ground into the weekend.

“I know it’s totally different but we’ve got quality in the team, we have to play with confidence, perform well and try to win.”

They next face fellow strugglers Everton, who are 15th in the table having replaced Ronald Koeman with interim manager David Unsworth last month.

“We know how it is when you change manager. All the players want to show themselves to the new manager, so it will be a tough game,” Cabaye added.

“We are ready to fight and we just have to be focused on the three points and nothing less than that. We have to play with our heads and stay clever on the pitch, we can’t do silly things. We need to stay solid.”