Premier League: Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer in no hurry to bring injured Wilfried Zaha back in squad

London: Crystal Palace will not rush injured winger Wilfried Zaha back into action and have not put a time-frame on the Ivory Coast international's return, the Premier League club's manager Frank de Boer has said.

The 24-year-old, who scored seven league goals and provided eleven assists to win Palace's Player of the Year last season, sustained a knee injury during their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the opening league game of the season.

"Wilf is a very robust player, the first couple of days (after the injury) are very important to have a rest and, from now on, I think he's going to start rehab," De Boer said after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the League Cup.

"We don't know how long it will take. The risk is that you start too early, that he can have a setback, so we are going to see and don't put a time on it right now."

Palace, who will play Huddersfield Town again in the third round of the League Cup in September, host Swansea City in the league on Saturday.