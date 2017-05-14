Premier League: Chelsea's title-winner Michy Batshuayi eyes Watford start as reward

Scorer of the goal that won Chelsea the title, Michy Batshuayi will hope to make his first Premier League start for the club in Monday's home game against Watford.

The Belgium striker came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Friday's 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion, which confirmed Chelsea as champions.

Batshuayi is yet to start a league game since arriving from Marseille last year but could be given a run-out if, as expected, manager Antonio Conte elects to shuffle his pack.

"I'm delighted for Michy," said centre-back Gary Cahill following victory at The Hawthorns. "He hasn't played as much football as he would want, but to score the winner is great for him.

"We've been together as a group all season – that's what got us to where we are."

Chelsea's failure to qualify for European competition this season, coupled with a remarkably good injury record, means Conte has had to make very few adjustments to his starting XI during the campaign.

Cesc Fabregas and Willian have both been in and out of the team, but Chelsea's other reserve players have become very well acquainted with the seats in the Stamford Bridge dug-out.

Batshuayi is not alone in having had to wait for playing opportunities, with Kurt Zouma, club captain John Terry and Nathan Ake, who returned from a loan spell at Bournemouth in January, all in the same boat.

Terry, Chelsea's emblematic skipper, will end his 22-year association with the club at the end of the season and seems certain to start at least one of their final two games.

Despite Chelsea having sealed the title, Terry will not get an opportunity to lift the trophy until after the final home game of the campaign against relegated Sunderland next Sunday.

Youth-team graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah will also hope to make their first league starts of the campaign in Chelsea's last two fixtures.

But with an FA Cup final against Arsenal awaiting on May 27, David Luiz says it is vital Chelsea do not allow themselves to take their foot off the pedal.

'Go there and fight'

"There's still some work to do, not just in the final. There are still two league games to go, so let's rest a bit and prepare ourselves," said the Brazilian centre-back.

"If I say I'm not thinking about winning the Double, I am a liar! Of course, we think about this,"

"But we need to think day by day, rest well, keep ourselves very good in these next two games to have a top performance against Arsenal,"

"It will be a difficult game against a fantastic team, so we need to be at a high level."

Watford, 15th, are not yet mathematically safe from relegation, although it will take a minor miracle for them to be caught by third-bottom Hull City.

Following Friday's 1-0 defeat at Everton, Walter Mazzarri's side have lost their last six away games without scoring.

Stefano Okaka knows his side will be up against it at a partying Stamford Bridge, but he is hopeful his side can exploit any groggy heads in the Chelsea ranks.

"Football is like this. Sometimes you score a lot, sometimes you don't," said the Italian striker.

"In these six games, we created some chances. Sometimes we play well, but concede a goal and then it's difficult to get back in the game,"

"I hope we can do something good in the next game. It'll be a difficult game against Chelsea. I'm not a stupid guy,"

"I can't say we're going to go to Chelsea and win 3-0 or 4-0. But we will go there and fight."