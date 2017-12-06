You are here:
Premier League: Chelsea's Antonio Conte fined for tirade against referee during match against Swansea

SportsAFPDec, 06 2017 23:04:18 IST

London: Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 ($10,700, €9,060) by the Football Association following his dismissal for a furious touchline tirade in Chelsea's win over Swansea.

Blues boss Conte was sent to the stands late in the first half of Chelsea's 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on 29 November.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during a press conference. Reuters

The Italian, already frustrated by Swansea going unpunished for time-wasting, earned his marching orders for blasting fourth official Lee Mason following referee Neil Swarbrick's failure to award Chelsea a clear corner.

Conte apologised after the match to Swarbrick and Mason, but that was not enough to prevent the FA charging him last week.

He accepted the charge and has now been hit with the fine.


"Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," an FA statement said.

"It follows his sending-off against Swansea City on 29 November."


Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 11:04 pm | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017 11:04 pm


