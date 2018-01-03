Premier League: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reveals yoga helps him relax

London: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is renowned for his livewire touchline behaviour, sometimes diving into the crowd when his side score, and he has revealed that he finds relaxation in yoga.

The 48-year-old Italian has apparently alienated some members of the Chelsea dressing room with his demanding training sessions but has admitted that even he needs to take a break himself, especially over the busy holiday period.

"I think I am well trained for this but to play every three days is a big effort not only for my players but also for me," said Conte.

Conte, whose side face Arsenal in the Premier League later on Wednesday, says having a trainer on the Chelsea staff who is an expert in relaxation techniques has been a real boon.

"This is good, personally I like it and am very interested in yoga. I like to read books about these topics," he said.