You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen signs new long-term contract with club

Sports Reuters Jan 10, 2018 15:12:26 IST

London: Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has signed a new four and half-year contract after impressive performances this season following a loan spell in Germany, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

File image of Chelsea's Andreas Christensen. AFP

File image of Chelsea's Andreas Christensen. AFP

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made 22 appearances for the English champions this term having cemented his place at the heart of Antonio Conte’s three-man defence.

Christensen returned to Chelsea in the close season after two years on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

“It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well,” he said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Christensen helped Denmark qualify for this year’s World Cup by scoring in their 5-1 playoff win over Ireland in November.


Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:12 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:12 PM

Also See






Street art comes to Sassoon Docks: Mumbai's historic fishing district gets a makeover with the St+Art project



Top Stories




Cricket Scores