Premier League: Arsene Wenger fires back after ban, jokes 'critics want me in jail'

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger joked on Sunday that his critics would only be truly happy if he was sent to prison as punishment for pushing a fourth official. This is not the first time that a Premier League manager has been sent off for his actions on the touchline. Wenger's old nemesis, Jose Mourinho was also sent to the stands, not once but twice.

The Frenchman was handed a four-match touchline ban for verbally abusing and shoving Anthony Taylor during his side's 2-1 win over Burnley earlier this month and he was forced to watch from the stands.

"Those who don't like me, any sentence will be too lenient," said Wenger.

"They would like to put me in jail somewhere without anything in the middle of winter -- and that will still be lenient.

"My reaction (to the ban) is what I said after the game. Let's not bring this situation back again.

"I do not want to judge what the judge says. I got a sentence and I decided not to appeal just to get this behind me. There is no need for me to come back on that."

Wenger didn't have a bad day at the office after all as he enjoyed Arsenal's 5-0 thumping of Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday. Theo Walcott topped the scoresheet with a hat-trick against his former club whereas Danny Welbeck came back from a long injury break to score twice, earning a fifth-round place for the north London club.