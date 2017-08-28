Premier League: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says team punished for 'disastrous' show after Liverpool rout

Liverpool: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded his team had been punished for a "disastrous" performance after they were thrashed 4-0 by fellow Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool scored through Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge at Anfield to condemn Arsenal to a second successive defeat after last weekend's 1-0 loss at Stoke City.

"Mentally it was difficult," Wenger told Sky Sports. "A very disappointing performance. It was disastrous.

"The result is a consequence of the performance. It was not good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically and in the end we made it easier for them.

"We have done recently well in the big games. That is why today is even more disappointing."

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech was similarly damning.

"The only positive out of the game is that we have time to respond, because it is early in the season," he said.

"I don't think it can get any worse than this."

Wenger faced dissent from large sections of Arsenal's supporters last season as his side missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

But he masterminded a stunning victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final and then signed a new two-year contract.

Asked about shouts of "Wenger out!" that were heard from the away end, Wenger replied: "I don't want to answer that. It's part of the crowd's feeling.

"If some people feel as if I am the problem, then I am sorry that I am the problem.

"But we want the fans to be with us even when we lose like that. All we can do is come back and give them a different level of performance."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left purring after a superb display that elevated his side to second place in the table behind Manchester United.

"We were really well organised," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"If you give Arsenal space and time, you lose before the game starts. So I don't think they could do a lot of what they wanted, Arsenal, and that is all credit to the boys because they worked really hard."