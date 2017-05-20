Premier League: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels sad over Tony Adams' 'paper bag' comment

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he felt "sad" that his former captain Tony Adams claimed the Frenchman "couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag".

Wenger has come under fire from many quarters as his team struggle to make the Champions League next season with even a win over Everton on Sunday not certain to guarantee a spot in Europe's elite tournament.

Speaking in his autobiography "Sober", serialised in The Sun newspaper, Adams said: "Arsene is essentially not a coach. Back in the day, I said in an interview coaching wasn't Arsene's strong point.

"Actually in the original draft, I said he couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag. And though I modified that in the final article, it didn't go down well."

Wenger said he was unconcerned by Adams's criticism, especially since the former defender's coaching tenure at Granada, where he oversaw six losses in six games, has ended in relegation from La Liga in Spain.

"He can show what he can do now. Who gives importance to that? I know him for a long time. It's sad," said Wenger.

"I am respectful to everybody. I don't have anything to say about that. For me, it's a subject of no interest. And so I would like to dedicate my time to something that is more interesting."