Premier League: Against inconsistent Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur have ideal chance to end Stamford Bridge drought

Twenty-eight years, 37 matches. Twenty-seven victories and 10 draws for Chelsea. A lifetime has passed since the Lilywhites last tasted victory at Stamford Bridge. The last time a Tottenham Hotspur side won away against Chelsea was on 10th February, 1990 – a day when the news cycle was frenzied because of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison and not any sporting event.

On Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will not just be up against a record which seemed invincible even a few months back, but also an opponent who traditionally perform well against them irrespective of their form. The reverse fixture at the Wembley early in the season was a fitting example of how Chelsea brought their A game to pull off a hard-fought victory over Spurs in spite of suspensions and injuries to some of their key players.

On Sunday, however, the scales are tipped heavily in favour of Tottenham Hotspur, who are already five points clear of the defending champions in the race for next season’s UEFA Champions League qualification. Antonio Conte’s men - knocked out of this year’s competition by Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast, humiliated by Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Manchester City on the domestic shores, humbled by Jose Mourinho’s pragmatic Manchester United - have lost four of their previous six league games and are in serious danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

The previous instance when the Blues from West London finished outside top-four in the league standings, the 2015/16 season, was as much about Mourinho’s fall from grace at Stamford Bridge as was an interim-manager led Chelsea’s side determination to stop bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur from having a clear path to the league title (which eventually went Leicester City’s way).

“First we have to play the game but, if we win, we would have a very good chance to finish in the top four. I honestly enjoy these derbies the most because I like to play with intensity, when the game is alive,” Erik Lamela professed in the pre-match press conference, the Argentine winger no stranger to fierce derby rivalries and the impassioned fan-frenzy surrounding those, having represented River Plate in his younger days.

Lamela is likely to start alongside Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, but should Harry Kane fail his late fitness test, Son Heung-min will start up front, providing Chelsea’s battered backline some reprieve from the English targetman. Gary Cahill will be reinstated in the Chelsea lineup in Andreas Christensen’s absence, while Willy Caballero is expected to make a rare Premier League appearance after Thibaut Courtois picked up a knock during international duty.

Alvaro Morata, who got back amongst the goals in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Leicester City just prior to the international break, has worked his way back into the good books of Conte and will lead the line with Eden Hazard and Willian in tow, but Chelsea have their task cut out in front of Spurs’ well-drilled, solid backline which has conceded only 25 goals this season, a statistic bettered by only the two Manchester clubs in the top-three English divisions.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been a perfect symphony of inconsistency this season, dropping points at home and away. Defeats at Selhurst Park and Vicarage Road hurt the Blues’ quest for a top-four finish, but the losses to Burnley, Manchester City and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, once considered a fortress for visiting teams, may plunge Chelsea into a mid-table conundrum alongside Arsenal for years to come.

While a buoyant Spurs have slowly raised their profile at home and in Europe under Pochettino over the last couple of seasons, Chelsea have stumbled and staggered in spite of their constant turnover of managers – the trophy cabinets of the two clubs, however, speak a different story. Unlike Chelsea who have decorated theirs with all kinds of silverware, Spurs have constantly fallen just short of the ultimate glory, a mental obstacle which Pocchetino’s men must overcome for the Argentine manager’s 'Tottenham Project' to be considered a success.

Beating Chelsea in their own backyard on Sunday could be the first step for Tottenham towards changing the course of history, for they might not find themselves thrust into such an opportune moment for years to come.

Or as Conte put it very aptly, “We are having the season that we deserve. Don’t forget in the last two or three years we lost important players for Chelsea. When you lose important players with great experience and charisma and players used to winning, you lose a lot. It is only a problem of time.”