You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Premier League: Aaron Ramsey says Arsenal players are glad about Arsene Wenger's new deal

Premier League: Aaron Ramsey says Arsenal players are glad about Arsene Wenger's new deal

SportsReutersJun, 13 2017 16:58:27 IST

Arsenal players are glad manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal with the club, midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said, adding that the intense media speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future was 'hard' for the team.

Arsenals Aaron Ramsey celebrates with Arsene Wenger. Reuters

File image of Arsenals Aaron Ramsey celebrates with manager Arsene Wenger. Reuters

Wenger had said the uncertainty over his future hurt Arsenal's chances of success last season and Ramsey agrees with the manager and is relieved that the Frenchman has extended his 21-year reign at the Emirates.

"It is hard when all that speculation is going on," Ramsey told British media. "As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.

"We're glad now that it has finally been announced he's staying. We're all happy.

"Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well."

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and won a FA Cup against Chelsea last season.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 03:46 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 04:58 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 14ENG Vs PAK
2Jun 15BAN Vs IND
3Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores