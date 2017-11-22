Post Facto - The Firstpost Quiz: How well do you know the crash-bang-wallop world of sports?

It's that time once again to unleash the latest edition of Post Facto on your unsuspecting selves. This, as you may recall, is the weekly quiz designed to test your knowledge and teach you a bit about the world around you.

This week's set of questions will focus on how much you know about the action-packed world of sports, whether or not you know your tries from your touchdowns and so on.

So, without further ado, let's roll out this week's Post Facto!

Ready! Set! Go!

Post Facto is the brainchild of Avinash Mudaliar and Rahul S Kottalgi.