You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. PCB bans players from participating in Afghanistan's T20 league following Kabul attack

PCB bans players from participating in Afghanistan's T20 league following Kabul attack

SportsAPJun, 02 2017 16:49:49 IST

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stopped its players from competing in Afghanistan's domestic Twenty20 league.

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal and Babar Azam were among the Pakistan players contracted by franchises to compete in the Shpageeza Cricket League, starting in Kabul from 18 July.

Representative photo. Reuters

Representative photo. Reuters

But on Friday, the PCB said in a statement that none of the Pakistan players or the coaches will be issued the required "No Objection Certificate" for the league in Afghanistan.

"No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league," the PCB said.

Ties between the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the PCB have become tense in the aftermath of Wednesday's bomb attack in Kabul, which killed at least 90 people.

On Thursday, the Afghan Cricket Board cancelled the two Twenty20s matches against Pakistan that were scheduled to be played in July and August.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:49 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:49 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores