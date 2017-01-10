PBL 2017, Chennai Smashers vs Mumbai Rockets, Live badminton scores and updates: Chennai take 2-1 lead

Day 9 Report: Awadhe Warriors reached the semi-finals of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL) with a 4-3 win over Bengaluru Blasters at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Monday.
Going into the tie, Bengaluru needed a huge win over Warriors and it looked their fans were in for a treat after they won the first match to start on a positive note. But Awadhe won two consecutive matches to take 2-1 lead.
Saina Nehwal defeated Cheung Ngan Yi 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 in Awadhe's "Trump Match" to make it 4-1 for the Lucknow-based side.
In the final match of the tie, Bengaluru won their "Trump Match" as Sung Hyun Ko and Yeon Seong beat Markis Kido and Goh V Shem 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 in the men's doubles match to reduce the deficit to one point.
Earlier in the day, the home side made a perfect start as Sourabh Verma beat Vincent Wong Wing Ki 13-11, 11-7 in the opening match to give them a huge boost for the remainder of the tie.
But Awadhe soon equalised when Savitree Amitrapai and Bodin Isara overcame Sung Hyun Ko and SikI Reddy 9-11, 11-4, 11-5 in the mixed doubles contest.
In the third match, it was Kidambi Srikanth of Awadhe who beat 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist Viktor Axelsen 11-9, 11-9 to help his side take a 2-1. Afterwards, Saina utilised her experience to win Awadhe's "Trump Match" to seal the tie.
Following the win, Awadhe took their tally to 18 points which ensured their qualification to the semi-finals. Bengaluru are in the third spot with 11 points from five ties.
Jan, 10 2017 IST
Chennai Smashers win the mixed doubles match 9-11, 11-2, 11-7 to take 2-1 lead in the tie
Sung Ji Hyun beats Bengaluru's CHeung 11-7, 11-8. Mumbai take 4-0 lead in the tie
SHOCK! Ajay Jayaram beats Victor Axelsen 11-8, 11-9. Mumbai now leads 2-0
Carolina Marin holds her nerve to beat Ashwini Ponappa 9-11, 11-5, 11-8. Hyderabad win tie
Awadhe Warriors register an emphatic 6/-1 win over Delhi Acers. The win takes them top of points table while Delhi crash out of the competition
Ajay Jayaram is in action against Sugiarto in the third match of the day
Chennai Smashers win the mixed doubles match 9-11, 11-2, 11-7 to take 2-1 lead in the tie
Chennai fight back, win second game 11-2
Chennai Smashers lead 6-1 in the second game. The #Adcocks are fighting back
Mumbai win the first game 11-9 in the Mixed Doubles tie. This is Chennai's trump match
Chennai Smashers need to come back into the first game as this is their trump match
Mumbai leading mixed doubles encounter 6-3 at the interval in the first game.
HS Prannoy beats Parupalli Kashyap 11-9, 13-11. He has now won all matches in league stage
Parupalli Kashyap leads 6-3 in the second game. He is a game down
HS Prannoy has won all his four singles game for Mumbai Rockets. Another good start today
HS Prannoy wins first game against P Kashyap by 11-9
Kashyap hits back and it's level at 8-8 in the first game against HS Prannoy
HS Prannoy leading 8-7 in the opening game against Parupalli Kashyap
Coming up first up
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Premier Badminton League. The Chennai Smashers take on Mumbai Rockets. PV Sindhu will be in action against the in-form Sung Ji Hyun. Stay tuned for all updates from the crucial encounter
Right! Bengaluru's trump match as Sung-Hyun Ko & Yoo Yeon Seong take on V Shem Goh & Markis Kido
Saina fights back to win the 2nd game 11-5. It's 1-1.
Ngan Yi takes the first game 11-9 against Saina Nehwal.
Saina Nehwal in action against Cheung Ngan Yi. It's Awadhe Warriorrs' trump match.
Srikanth takes the first game 11-9 against Axelsen in Men's singles.
It's Axelsen vs Srikanth up next!
Sung Hyun/Sikki Reddy fight back to win the second game 11-4. It's 1-1 at the moment.
Issara/Amitrapai take the first game 11-9 against Sung Hyun/Sikki Reddy in mixed doubles.
Next up is the mixed doubles. It's Issara/Amitrapai of Awadhe vs Sung Hyun/Sikki Reddy of Bengaluru.
Sourabh Verma saved 6 game points in the first game, before winning it himself.
Sourabh Verma of Bengaluru wins the first game 13-11.
Sourabh Verma has come from behind and has game point.
Sourabh Verma of Bengaluru fighting hard against Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Awadhe in men's singles, and it is 10-10 in the first game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2017 tie between Awadhe Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters.
Bengaluru Blasters win the first game of the Mixed Doubles match. But Mumbai have already won this tie
Sung Ji Hyun beats Bengaluru's CHeung 11-7, 11-8. Mumbai take 4-0 lead in the tie
Sung Ju Hyun wins first game 11-7. This is Mumbai's trump game. Good start for them
It's Cheung vs Sung Ji Hyun in Mumbai's trump game. Can Bengaluru fight back?
SHOCK! Ajay Jayaram beats Victor Axelsen 11-8, 11-9. Mumbai now leads 2-0
Match Point! Ajay Jayaram has been terrific and he has a match point against Axelsen
Ajay Jayaram leads 6-5 after being 5-1 down in the second game
SURPRISE! Ajay Jayaram wins first game against Victor Axelsen in Bengaluru's trump match
Surprise on the cards? Ajay Jayaram takes 6-2 lead at the interval against Victor Axelsen
Bengaluru Blasters win the Men's Doubles match to draw level in the tie
Mumbai Rockets leading Bengaluru Blasters 6-4 in the second game of the Men's Doubles match
HS Prannoy beats Sourabh Verma 4-11, 11-6, 11-3. Mumbai lead the tie 1-0
HS Prannoy on fire! Leads 6-0 at the interval in the decider.
HS Prannoy fights back to win second game against Sourabh Verma. Down to the decider now
Sourabh Verma wins first game against HS Prannoy, but trails 3-6 in 2nd game
Sourabh Verma races to a 6-1 lead at the interval in the first game
Sindhu wins the women's singles 11-6, 11-7. She looked in total control all through the match.
Brilliant winner by Tanvi Lad. She is fighting back in the second game of the women's singles. Sindhu leads 7-6.
Sindhu completely in command; leads 6-4 at the interval in the second game of women's singles.
Sindhu races to a win in the first game of the women's singles. The scoreline is 11-6 in her favour, and the ace shuttler looks to be in ominous form.
Sindhu in sizzling form after a slow start. Leads 6-5 at interval in 1st game of women's singles. But Tanvi Lad is putting up a good fight.
Delhi win the men's doubles 11-6, 11-6. They get two points as this was their trump match. They take a 5-0 lead, and with it, the tie. Sindhu to turn out for Chennai's trump match next in the women's singles, but even if she wins it, Chennai can only go up to two points, which will be very handy in the overall points table. However, a loss for Sindhu will mean Chennai will end the night in the negative. But you would have to go with Sindhu beating Tanvi Lad in the women's singles, wouldn't you?
Mads Kolding of Chennai sets a world record for the fastest smash at 426 kmph.
Chennai lead 6-5 at the interval in the second game of the men's doubles.
17:37 (IST)
Delhi leads 6-3 at the interval in the first game of the men's doubles.
Next up is the men's doubles between Ivanov/Sozonov of Delhi and Adcock/Kolding of Chennai. It is a trump match for Delhi.
Son Wan Ho beats Kashyap 12-10, 11-4. Delhi take a 3-0 lead. After a closely-fought first game, Son raised his game in the second game and gave Kashyap no chance. A pretty comprehensive win for Delhi in the end and Chennai will have to win both their remaining matches now to win the tie.
Son Wan Ho has a distinct advantage in this match. He leads 6-2 at the interval in the second game of the second men's singles.
