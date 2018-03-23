You are here:
Paris Saint-Germain hit with stand closure, Marseille fans banned from next two European away matches by UEFA

Sports AFP Mar 23, 2018 10:05:11 IST

Lausanne: Paris Saint-Germain and bitter French rivals Marseille were both fined and had their supporters sanctioned by UEFA on Thursday after outbreaks of trouble in European competition.

PSG, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, were ordered to close the north stand at their Parc des Princes stadium when they next play a home European tie.

FILE - A Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo of PSG's fans holding flares during the round of 16, 2nd leg Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain must close part of its stadium at its next Champions League home game as punishment for fans lighting flares and fireworks.UEFA says the north end of Parc des Princes will close due to incidents at PSG’s 2-1 loss against Real Madrid this month, eliminating the French club from the Round of 16. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

File image of PSG's fans holding flares during their Champions League match against Real Madrid. AP

UEFA said this is punishment for fans throwing fireworks onto the pitch during the second leg of their last-16 tie with Real.

They were also sanctioned for fans using a laser pointer and were fined a total of €43,000.

Marseille were slapped with a ban on their fans travelling to their next two away matches in Europe after supporters were involved in violence in the Europa League game at Athletic Bilbao.

Two police officers were injured in clashes before the match.

Marseille cannot sell tickets for the away tie of their quarter-final in Germany against RB Leipzig.

Marseille were also fined €30,000.


Published Date: Mar 23, 2018 10:05 AM | Updated Date: Mar 23, 2018 10:05 AM

