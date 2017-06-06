Pakistan's Yasir Shah to play for Kent in four second tier-championship matches

London: Ace Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah will weave his magic for Kent in four second tier championship matches, the county announced on Monday.

The 31-year-old — who has taken 149 wickets at an average of 29.91 in 26 Test matches — is to stand in for Kent's foreign player signing New Zealand paceman Adam Milne, who is away on Champions Trophy duty.

"Yasir is one of the finest spinners in the world," Kent head coach Matt Walker said.

"Taking 20 wickets consistently in red-ball cricket (county championship) will be key to our promotion chances and a bowler of Yasir's calibre will help to us achieve that and rotate our attack at a key period in the season."

Yasir could make his debut in the game with Durham beginning on Thursday.

Kent are currently second in the Division Two table, having won four of their opening five games of the season.

