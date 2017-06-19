Pakistan clinch maiden Champions Trophy after thumping win over India

Pakistan players celebrating with the much deserved ICC Champions Trophy after crushing India by 180 runs. AP
From the start, luck was on Pakistan's side as Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by India’s Jasprit Bumrah but the delivery was adjudged a no-ball. Here, MS Dhoni speaks with him at the end of that over. Reuters
A normally sedate Azhar Ali took the early attack to the Indian bowlers, taking a liking to Ravichandran Ashwin's non-threatening off-spin. AP
India finally had a wicket through a run-out when a mix-up between Pakistan's Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman ended their opening partnership at 128. Reuters
Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman didn't allow the run-out to distract him and instead blasted his way to a crucial century. AP
Pakistan's middle order capitalised on the great start. Mohammad Hafeez's 57 off 37 balls took the total to 338 for 4 in 50 overs. Reuters
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir was back to his best as he trapped India's Rohit Sharma LBW for a duck in the first over. Reuters
In two balls, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir had Virat Kohli out twice. While he was dropped by Azhar Ali firstly, Kohli's luck ran out the next ball .Reuters
After the dismissal of the top six, India's last hope was Hardik Pandya, who was unfortunately run-out after a mix up with Ravindra Jadeja. Reuters
Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed completed the formalities and team mates celebrate after taking India's last wicket. Reuters
India's players look on as Pakistan team celebrate their win after the match. AP
Pakistan players pose with the trophy after one of their best performances in recent years. AP