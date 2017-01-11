Pakistan bowlers let their team down in New Zealand, Australia: Mickey Arthur

Karachi: Pakistan's head coach, Mickey Arthur has blamed the bowlers for failing to deliver in the five Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Shaharyar Khan told the media in Lahore that he had got the report from the head coach in which he felt the bowlers were responsible for the surrender in the Test series.

"He has said the bowlers didn't bowl line and length and conceded too many runs in claiming wickets in Australia," Khan said.

He said that Arthur had also indicated that since taking over as head coach he had been constantly on tours in England, New Zealand and Australia and he wanted to come to Pakistan and watch some players in action himself in domestic cricket.

Sources say that Arthur wanted to have a look at Ahmed Shahzad, Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt in particular before reaching any conclusion about them.

Pakistan has lost eight out of 12 Tests since Arthur took charge in June last year including all three in Australia and two matches in New Zealand.

The PCB chief also made it clear he didn't want to jump to conclusions, but after the series ended in Australia the board would study the report in detail and would also like to have a meeting with Test captain, Misbah-ul-Haq and talk to Arthur as well.

"It is my prerogative to appoint the captain and I want to make it clear that I don't want to take any hasty decisions as far as the captaincy is concerned. I want to meet him and listen to him first. I want to hear what he has in mind about his future and I want to inform him about our plans as well," Khan said.

Shaharyar Khan said that he wanted to leave the decision of retirement to Misbah himself as he had done a lot for Pakistan cricket.

But he conceded that the selectors might be looking at changes in the team once the series is over.

"There is no doubt the performance of the team has been very disappointing and we are well aware of how the people are disappointed at the cricket scenario," he added.

Asked about the comments made by former Australian captain, Ian Chappell about Pakistan cricket team, the PCB chief refrained from making any comments.