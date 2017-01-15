India-Bangladesh one-off Test at Hyderabad postponed to 9 February

Hyderabad: The one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has been pushed by a day and will now take place from 9-13 February in Hyderabad.

"We have received the notification from BCCI. The game will start on Thursday instead of Wednesday, 8 February," John Manoj, Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary, confirmed to PTI.

The BCCI feels that overall crowd attendance over five days will be better with the game beginning on a Thursday.

Bangladesh have toured India in the past for multi-team events but has never played a Test or bilateral series against the home team.

Bangladesh are currently playing in New Zealand and they are expected to arrive in India by 1 February, after which they would play a three-day warm-up match followed by the Test.