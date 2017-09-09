On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent says chat with Jurgen Klopp convinced him to move to Freiburg

Berlin: Liverpool winger Ryan Kent says a conversation with Jurgen Klopp and the desire to make the grade in the German league convinced him to take a year's loan-spell at Freiburg.

The England Under-20 international could make his home debut against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

After loan spells at Coventry and Barnsley, where he was voted young player of the year and made 44 appearances last season, the 20-year-old Kent played in seven of Liverpool's eight pre-season friendlies this term.

He signed a new five-year contract last month, but with his path to first-team football blocked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield, Kent opted for Freiburg after talking to the Reds' German boss Klopp.

The ex-Dortmund coach made it clear Kent has a future with Liverpool, but Freiburg have a reputation for nurturing talent under eccentric coach Christian Streich.

"Liverpool wanted me to stay and see the season out, but it was me who wanted to get game time," Kent told AFP in a phone interview.

"He (Klopp) suggested Freiburg would be a good move because they have a good manager and mentioned that a lot of young players have come through the system there and go onto bigger things."

One example is Maximilian Philipp, who Freiburg sold to Dortmund for a reported 20 million euros in June.

Kent is hoping to start or come off the bench against Dortmund and family members have flown over from the north of England to watch the match in south-west Germany.

Right direction

"It's a good first game to come into, against Dortmund, and that is one of the reasons why I wanted to come to the Bundesliga — for the calibre of teams and opposition you face — which can only push me in the right direction," said Kent.

Freiburg are looking to bounce back after their 4-1 battering at RB Leipzig before the international break and have lost their last 14 games against Dortmund.

"Dortmund are one of the best teams in Europe - they are good tactically and on the ball, with a lot of speed and power," said Kent.

"Most teams are up against it when they play Dortmund, so you have to get it right on the day."

Under Streich, who is just as likely to lecture his players about current affairs as tactics, Freiburg regularly punch above their weight.

"I can tell just from the short time I have been here that he has a big influence on the players," said Kent.

"He's probably got a different approach to most managers, but so far we have got on really well."

For now, Kent is busy settling into the team, finding an apartment and learning German.

"I'm having lessons, but most of the players here can speak decent English and they translate what the manager is trying to get over, so I am getting by," he said.

"I speak Spanish, but I am looking to add German to my list."

Kent's goals for the season are clear, starting with a first-team place.

"My performances have gotten better and better over the years, but I have had nothing to show for them," he said.

"This year I'm looking to add numbers in terms of goals and assists.

"That is the most important thing I want to take away from playing football in a different European country."