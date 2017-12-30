Olympics medal wins, FIFA World cup finals, cricket glory: A wishlist for Indian sports in 2018

Goals without plans are just wishes, they say. If that’s true, then I have been making wish-lists for the last 50 years and more.

As a school-boy, most of my wish-lists were in the form of comic books. I would pick up old note books and put my most intimate thoughts and desires there in pencil, weaving a story around those wishes.

In one such comic, that I drew in 1967 when I was 12, Sunil Gavaskar scored a triple hundred against England at Lord’s. I am sure cricket buffs remember that Gavaskar played for India only in 1971, in the West Indies, scoring 774 runs in four Test matches.

What inspired me to do this was the ‘Best Schoolboy Cricketer’ award that he won in 1966, and the century that he scored against the touring London Schoolboys that year.

Little did I know then that the ‘Little Master’ would go on to score 10,000 plus Test runs and 34 Test hundreds; and that I would be fortunate enough to bowl to him in a couple of local matches. But something told me, in 1967, that he would be a future star.

My love affair with sport started in 1966 when England won the Jules Rimet Trophy and I was besotted by the magical skills of Pele, Eusebio and Bobby Moore. That year, Manuel Santana of Spain and Billie Jean King of USA won the Wimbledon singles titles, Muhammad Ali was the undisputed king of boxing and the Indian hockey team was still the best in the world.

My cricketing heroes of the ‘sixties were ‘Tiger’ Pataudi and ‘Panther’ Borde. But the man who really inspired me was the Caribbean fast bowler, Wesley Hall. After watching him bowl and reading about great fast bowlers like Larwood, Lindwall, Trueman and Tyson, I wanted to do nothing else but run in and bowl fast.

All the legends mentioned above have ‘appeared’ in my comic books at one time or another.

Five decades later, I am still a dreamer; deeply in love with sport. I am one of those who believe that sport, in its various facets, will prevent the world from an apocalypse in the not too distant future.

My long-term wish-list for India is for it to be one of the top medal winners at the Olympics, to participate in the finals of the FIFA World Cup, to be the top cricketing nation – home and away – and of course, for Indians to win at Wimbledon in tennis, at the All England Championships in badminton and many others.

And if you thought I was asking for too much, here’s my wish-list for 2018:

It is my heart’s desire to see India win a series in South Africa, in alien conditions. I only hope that India’s top order takes a cue from Alistair Cook’s batting at the MCG and doesn’t allow the pace and bounce of Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn to intimidate them.

India’s prospects, of course, will also depend on how quickly the spinners get used to the harder wickets in South Africa. If Nathan Lyon and Keshav Maharaj can do it, so can Ashwin and Jadeja.

I would, of course, be delighted to see Virat Kohli score a triple hundred in Tests against the Protease. It is long overdue!

The Indians will also play England and Australia, in their backyards, in 2018. These tours are surely going to test India’s mettle — as well as the resolve of a few players, as in the past. Long away trips, usually, are mentally – rather than physically — tiring and I only hope Team India doesn’t succumb to its onslaught.

My wish, therefore, is to see India stay on top of the Test playing nations list in 2018. And, mind you, I would like to see the reputations of Ashwin and Jadeja intact when the old year is rung out, 12 months from now.

As an aside, while on the topic of cricket, I would also like a couple of quality fast bowlers to emerge from the Caribbean Isles, attitude — not sorcerers winning cricket matches for Sri Lanka and, the talented Pakistanis playing more international cricket in the new year.

Closer home, I would like to remind the Mumbai Cricket Association that great talent comes out of a great grassroots programme. If the Under-12 and Under-14 cricketers are left in the hands of dilettantes, then Mumbai may as well kiss the Ranji Trophy goodbye for a few seasons more.

Indian football seems to be doing well if the AIFF is to be believed. Is this a mirage? The other day, a former star footballer informed me that the professional league in the country meant that his annual contract amount was now less than half of what he earned in I-League times.

This sadly can’t be called progress by any standards.

My wish-list for football is, therefore: 1. Lavish contracts for star Indian players 2. Incentives for talented youngsters to take up the game professionally, and 3. A great grassroots programme to prepare outstanding Under-14 and Under-16 India teams.

The Hockey India League has made a huge difference to the country’s performances in recent times. I wish that it be revived in 2018.

Thanks to Pulela Gopichand and a few others like Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar, the stock of Indian badminton has risen quite sharply, in the international sphere, in the last couple of years.

In 2018, I would like to see PV Sindhu winning the All England title and a few other majors, while my wish for Srikanth Kidambi is for him to top world rankings at the earliest. Of course, I would like Sania Nehwal to get over her niggles and reclaim her place amongst the best in the world.

Of course, I am looking forward to some Sindhu-Carolina Marin battles in the coming months. The two bring out the best in each other and take the game to sublime heights.

The country has a bunch of potential winners in boxing and wrestling, as also in shooting and archery. It is time, therefore, that these athletes are identified and prepared for the Games of 2020, with sufficient competitive exposure in the coming months.

The year 2017 saw India taking baby steps towards becoming a sporting nation. It became the number one Test team in the world in cricket; hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, staked a claim to be one of the top badminton nations and of course, kept up hopes of a hockey revival at the world level.

Pro-Kabaddi League’s growing popularity and successes, though sporadic, in other sports kept the Indian sports buffs’ spirit high. A major push from the union sports ministry, headed by former Olympic silver medallist, Raghavendra Singh Rathore, and with the various sports associations agreeing to lend a hand, Indian sport can only get better in the years to come.

Finally, I would like to see more professionals running sports associations at the district, state and national levels. It is time politicians, with party affiliations, were kept out of sports administration. If the government can’t do this, the people of India should!

My sporting wish-list for the coming year would seem daffy to some; but then remember that I had foreseen the ‘Little Master’s’ success, as an opening batsman, long before the selectors picked him for the Caribbean tour of 1971!

I only hope I am not asking for the moon! Or am I?

The author is a caricaturist and sportswriter. A former fast bowler, he is also a coach, administrator and a mental toughness trainer.