Olympics 2024: IOC commission in Paris for three-day visit to evaluate city's bid

Paris: International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegates arrived in Paris afternoon ahead of an inspection of the city's 2024 Games bid.

Emmanuel Macron has vowed to find time to meet the commission delegates although no appointment has been set yet as he will be inaugurated as French President to replace Francois Hollande on Sunday.

Switzerland's Patrick Baumann will lead the 11-strong commission on a three-day visit having just spent as long in Los Angeles, the only other city competing to host the 2024 Olympics.

"We have three very intense days of work. We're really looking forward to these three days," said Baumann.

"There's already been a lot of interaction between the IOC and Paris.

"What the commission hopes for is to live what there is in the bid file. To get a direct idea of what the city of Paris and the bid committee are proposing."

Sunday will be spent holding interviews between the commission and the bid team, led by co-presidents Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset, before a dinner at one of the top Parisian landmarks, the Petit Palais.

Other major iconic sites and sports venues in the City of Lights that will host events -- such as the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais, Champ de Mars, Roland Garros and the Stade de France -- will be visited on Monday.

After more interviews on Tuesday morning, the commission will hold its evaluation press conference before leaving.

Paris has prepared for the visit by displaying its bid logo on the giant Montparnasse Tower and the Olympic colours on buildings such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Voting to decide the host city will take place on 13 September in Lima.