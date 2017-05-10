Nifty crosses 9,400; Bharti Airtel leads | Reuters

The Nifty gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.

The Nifty ended 0.97 percent higher at 9,407.30, while the Sensex closed up 1.05 percent at 30,248.17 after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

Bharti Airtel gained about 8 percent while Hindustan Unilever rose 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

