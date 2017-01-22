You are here:
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Day three washed out after persistent rain in Christchurch

AFPJan, 22 2017 16:05:08 IST

Christchurch: The third day of the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned Sunday after persistent rain in Christchurch.

Rains washed out Day three of 2nd Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. AFP

New Zealand are 260 for seven in their first innings, 29 runs behind Bangladesh's 289.

The umpires waited until the scheduled start of the post-tea session before calling play off for the day as the rain showed no sign of clearing up.

Fine weather is forecast for the remaining two days and play will start 30 minutes early at 10.30am on Monday (2130 GMT Sunday).

