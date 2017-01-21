New Zealand pick rookie Tom Blundell in squad for upcoming Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Christchurch: Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell is the sole newcomer in the 14-man New Zealand squad announced Saturday for the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia which starts on 30 January.

However his inclusion in the playing XI was not guaranteed with New Zealand weighing up the option of using regular opener Tom Latham as the gloveman.

Blundell's only previous international experience was when he was rushed into the New Zealand side for the final Twenty20 match against Bangladesh two weeks ago when regular wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi was injured.

"Having Tom Latham as an option gives the squad flexibility and allows us the chance to play an extra bowling option. He's done it before for us," selector Gavin Larsen said.

Ross Taylor returns to the side after missing the limited over series against Bangladesh following eye surgery.

Australia currently hold the one-day international series trophy after beating New Zealand 3-0 in the series in Australia late last year.

The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODIs are in Auckland on 30 January, Napier on 2 February and Hamilton on 5 February.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.