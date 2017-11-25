NBA: Stephen Curry leads Warriors to record 49-point victory against Bulls; Cavaliers beat Hornets by a point

Oakland: Stephen Curry put on a thrilling display with 33 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 143-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on a night Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were out.

Curry and Klay Thompson came to play on Friday night with their fellow All-Stars out. Durant was sidelined the second time in three games with a sprained left ankle, while Green didn't play for rest.

Curry found his stroke from way back and breezed past a 7-footer in the paint with authority. The two-time MVP notched his seventh career 30-point half and a 21st 20-point quarter when he scored 26 in the second as the Warriors matched their biggest half of the season with a 74-53 lead at intermission.

Steph was feeling it, all right, following up a deep 3 in the second quarter with a high-step shuffle and chest pat before waving his hands in the air for the crowd to join the fun. And with Green's muscle-flexing absent on this night, Curry drove left and over 7-foot Robin Lopez for a layup late in the second and was fouled. On the floor beneath the basket, he flexed his biceps in celebration.

He shot 10 for 18 with four 3-pointers, while Thompson added 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting with five 3s. Big man Zaza Pachulia had a season-best 11 points and career-high six assists.

Jerian Grant scored 21 points for the Bulls.

At Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 30 points in a blistering first half and Boston cruised to a 118-103 victory over Orlando.

One game after ending their streak of 16 consecutive victories, the Celtics scored 40 points in the first quarter and 73 by halftime — both season highs — to send the Magic to their seventh straight loss. Aron Baynes finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Al Horford had 10 assists.

Still wearing a mask after breaking a bone in his face on 10 November, Irving was 9 for 15 from the floor and sank all 10 of his free throw attempts, many with the sold-out crowd chanting "M-V-P!"

Rozier had a career-high 23 points for Boston, which also topped its season high for points.

Jonathon Simmons scored 14 points for Orlando.

LeBron James had 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists, JR Smith made the tiebreaking free throw with 48 seconds left and Cleveland extended its winning streak to seven with a one-point victory over Charlotte.

James had season highs in rebounds and assists in his 57th career triple-double. He's 41-6 in the regular season against Charlotte and the Cavaliers have won 12 of 13, including eight straight against the Hornets.

Dwight Howard had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte. The Hornets are 1-8 on the road.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Detroit overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City 99-98.

Russell Westbrook had his sixth triple-double of the season for Oklahoma City with 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. He missed a long 3-point attempt on the final possession to finish 1 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 29 from the field.

Down 10 at the half, the Pistons took their first lead on Ish Smith's jumper in the fourth and expanded it to four on Luke Kennard's only basket of the night, a 3-pointer that made it 88-84.

Carmelo Anthony had 20 points for Oklahoma City, and Paul George had 16.

Wayne Ellington scored 21 points and made six 3-pointers off the bench, Goran Dragic added 20 points and Miami had a season-best performance from behind the arc to beat Minnesota 109-97.

Dragic was 5 of 8 from 3 as Miami hit a season-high 19 3-pointers on a season-high 39 attempts. Dion Waiters added 17 points, including a 3-of-8 mark from deep.

Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 18 points for Minnesota.

Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and Atlanta used a 30-point third quarter to snap a three-game losing streak and beat New York 116-104.

The Hawks, last in the Eastern Conference with a 4-15 record, won just their second home game by outhustling New York with a 24-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points, and Courtney Lee added 26 for the Knicks.