NBA: Russell Westbrook bags triple-double to help Thunder down Jazz; Bradley Beal scores 51 in Wizards' win

Los Angeles: Russell Westbrook bagged a second consecutive triple double as the Oklahoma City Thunder staged a late rally to sink the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Westbrook, who had guided the Thunder to a victory over San Antonio on Sunday with his seventh triple of the season, bagged his eighth of the campaign in a 100-94 win at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The reigning NBA MVP finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists as OKC improved to 11-12 in the Western Conference standings.

Paul George had 21 points and New Zealand center Steven Adams 20 while Carmelo Anthony added 14 for the home side.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring for Utah with 31 points while Joe Ingles had 16 points.

Westbrook's virtuoso performance helped dig the Thunder out of a hole after Utah raced into a 28-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Utah led 47-39 at half-time and jumped out to an 80-68 lead heading into the final quarter.

But with Utah seemingly poised for victory, the Thunder exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Jazz 32-14 to win.

"Russell Westbrook, the MVP of the league, got going," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

"I thought in the third quarter he gave them a lot of energy and gave them points.

"I thought we ran out of steam a little bit just emotionally.

"We've got to be able to play through that, but I thought all in all, obviously you want to win, but there's a lot of good things that we did."

Booker injured

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Devin Booker's scintillating run of recent form came to an unhappy end as the Phoenix Suns prodigy was carried off the court in his team's defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

Booker, who had scored 46 points on Monday and 38 points on Saturday, was helped away at the end of the fourth quarter after bagging 19 points.

Toronto claimed a 126-113 win to improve to 15-7 as Phoenix fell to 9-17.

Kyle Lowry was the key figure for the Raptors, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

The Raptors were in control throughout, leading by 18 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Phoenix rallied to cut the lead to 10 with 8min 44sec to play, but Lowry pushed Toronto back in front by 14 with a three-pointer with just over five minutes left.

DeMar DeRozan was also influential for Toronto, bagging 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Serge Ibaka had 19 points, while OG Anunoby (16), CJ Miles had (15), Jakob Poeltl (13), Fred VanVleet (13) also made double figures.

"I think it makes it a lot easier, which makes it a lot more fun," DeRozan said. "Everybody gets a chance to touch the ball, you don't necessarily have to work so hard and it's fun. ... With that, we still missed a lot of shots but it's something we're still learning."

Phoenix team officials meanwhile later said Booker appeared to have suffered an adductor strain.

"I don't know how serious, or when we'll be able to evaluate," Suns interim coach Jay Triano said.

Beal scores career-high 51

In Tuesday's other game, Bradley Beal scored a career-high 51 points, and the Washington Wizards bounced back from a demoralising loss the night before to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 106-92.

Beal made 21 field goals, also a career high, and the Wizards led by as many as 23 points. He hit five 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Blazers, who have lost three straight at home after returning from a 4-1 trip.

Portland was hurt midway through the final quarter when center Jusuf Nurkic limped off the court and to the locker room after appearing to injure his right ankle. He had 15 points and nine rebounds before leaving.

The Wizards were coming off a 116-69 loss Monday night at Utah, the second-largest losing margin in franchise history.

Playing without All-Star John Wall for the sixth straight game, the Wizards came out like they did not want a repeat of the night before. They went on an 11-0 run to go up 31-22 in the first half, capped by Kelly Oubre Jr.'s pull-up jumper, and went on to lead 51-37 at the break.

Beal scored 19 first-half points, and the Wizards collectively had 12 steals by the break.

Portland, meanwhile, had 13 turnovers at the half.

Beal's 20-foot jumper gave the Wizards a 61-38 lead in the third quarter, but the Blazers clawed back to within 63-52 on Lillard's 3-pointer and a free throw.

Lillard appeared to tweak his left hip late in the quarter, and at times he grimaced — but he had 15 points in the period to help keep the Blazers in it.

CJ McCollum's layup got Portland within 81-72, but Beal answered with a 3-pointer that put him over his previous career high. Beal had 42 points against Phoenix on Nov. 21 last year.

Al-Farouq Aminu made a 3-pointer that pulled Portland within 99-90 with 1:28 left, but that was as close as Portland would come. Beal dunked with 24 seconds left to punctuate his performance.

Portland coach Terry Stotts tinkered a bit with his lineup, starting Aminu and Maurice Harkless, while sending Pat Connaughton and Noah Vonleh to the bench.

The Blazers were coming off a 123-116 loss to New Orleans on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies