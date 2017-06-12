NBA Finals: Kevin Durant's dagger, JR Smith's deep 3-pointer and other top moments from Cavaliers-Warriors showdown

Has there been a more riveting rivalry in the NBA in the past few years than the one between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers?

With both teams loaded with a clutch of superstars — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in the Warriors’ ranks and LeBron James and Kyrie Irving for the Cavs — contests between the two sides are never open-and-shut as the Warriors found out in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs, reeling after losing the first three games, came back roaring to thump the Warriors in Game 4 and revoke memories of last year when they won the NBA crown after trailing 1-3 at one point.

This time around, their match-ups have already thrown many YouTube-worthy moments. Here’s a look at the highlight reel from the first four games of the NBA Finals:

Kyrie's circus shot in Game 1

Kyrie 'Uncle Drew' can do a lot of things on the court. Even then, he left mouths agape with this circus shot while knocked off his feet and falling rapidly!

Curry doing a little dance in Game 1

Curry went left, Curry went right. Left again, right again. He raced to the rim, bounced the ball off the glass and dunked it! Easy! You feel bad for Tristan Thompson for having to guard Curry when he was playing like this.

Curry, LeBron and 'the dance' in Game 2

When James himself takes responsibility of keeping a watch on Curry, it's going to be special. But this was incredible. Curry danced circles around The King before dunking as the Oracle Arena erupted with joy.

This play was so good, we couldn't resist adding another clip from a different angle.

Chef Curry put King James in a blender...#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/KyXP1hpbkF — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2017

Irving driving in Game 2

This should be a reminder that Irving doesn't drive to the paint, he glides. Smooth, effortless and devastating!

Durant doing everything in Game 2

The Warriors were incredible over the last few season, but here's why KD makes them even more lethal.

Kevin Durant is doing it on both sides of the floor. @warriors have their biggest lead of the night on #NBAonABC! pic.twitter.com/dXnUn5g0C4 — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2017

Irving pirouette in Game 3

This move is almost Messi-esque in scale and execution.

Here's another bit of magic from Irving. Who's your uncle?

Coast to coast for Kyrie!@cavs have their biggest lead of Game 3 on #NBAonABC. pic.twitter.com/Kkvn4aGrmz — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2017

Durant's dagger in Game 3

With 48 seconds to go, the Cavaliers were on the verge of victory, leading 113-111. But this Durant shot from downtown turned the game on its head with Warriors taking the lead. They eventually went on to win.

James off the glass in Game 4

The Cavs started Game 4 with a vengeance, typified by this dunk from James.

James-Durant mouthing off in Game 4

With such an intense game on the cards, things were bound to get heated. But this confrontation between James and Durant was so angry, that no player dared intervene.

Durant: Look at ya hairline! LeBron: Look at the back of ya head! pic.twitter.com/wnnWybXohI — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 10, 2017

JR Smith nails one from logo in Game 4

There were a spate of threes in this game, but there is none better than this shot from way downtown from Smith.