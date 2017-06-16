NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors celebrate title with parade through streets of Oakland

San Francisco: The Golden State Warriors celebrated their latest NBA championship on Thursday, waving to the crowd from atop double-decker buses as their victory parade weaved through the streets of downtown Oakland.

The jubilant players hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy and gave high fives to their fans as confetti filled the air.

The parade ended on the shores of Lake Merritt where coach Steve Kerr and the players addressed the crowd during an 80-minute rally.

"We need to enjoy this to the fullest," star guard Stephen Curry said. "This whole day, this whole atmosphere, is unbelievable."

The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to win the title, capping a brilliant 15-1 post-season run. It was the second parade in three seasons for the Warriors. "There is nobody having more fun than me," Warriors owner Joe Lacob said. "This is the best job in the world." The championship was the first of forward Kevin Durant's career, and the NBA finals MVP took in the moment. Durant's decision to depart the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Warriors was criticized by many, but winning the title provided redemption for the NBA star. "It means the world for me to win the championship," Durant told the crowd. "Hopefully we can keep it going. Thank you for the support."

"It has been a crazy year for me. Going through this year was so much fun. You come into work each day and it is more like fun."

Golden State went 40 years between titles after winning the crown in 1975. Three of the franchise's five titles were secured after the team moved to the Bay Area from Philadelphia.