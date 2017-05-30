They're calling it the 'threematch'. What's that, you ask? Well, it's the rematch of a rematch. For this is the third time that the Golden State Warriors will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Ahead of the colossal deciding series, which begins on 1 June, here’s all you need to know about the NBA Finals.

Which teams will be playing in the NBA Finals?

The 2017 NBA Finals will see the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Golden State Warriors. While the Cleveland Cavaliers, nicknamed the Cavs, are the defending champions, the Warriors lifted the trophy in 2015.

Incredibly, the last two NBA Finals have seen the two teams face off against each other.

Even more incredibly, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead last year to lose the title — a wound which will still be raw.

Have the two team faced each other this season?

Yes, twice, with both teams winning one game each. Both teams won their home game.

When will the NBA Finals be held?

Here’s the schedule of the seven-game NBA Finals:

All matches will be shown live on Sony SIX & and Ten 1.

Who are the biggest players competing this time around?

For the Cavs, the biggest draw is LeBron James with an equally impressive support cast of Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love. The Warriors, on the other hand, have players of the calibre of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

LeBron has won three MVP Awards and will be baying for a fourth title. Only Michael Jordan, who has six, has over three. Earlier this month, he overtook Jordan for the most points (5,995 points) scored in the NBA playoffs history, no mean feat. He’s currently playing in his seventh straight NBA Finals.

Curry was named the regular-season MVP for the last two seasons. His popularity, apparent in the fact that he leads the NBA in jersey sales, reached new heights, literally, when Sherpa Nima Tenji scaled Mount Everest for the seventh time and brandished a jersey of Curry atop the peak. He averages 28.6 in the playoffs, not to mention a field goal percentage of 50.2.

Just how good are the two teams?

Like we mentioned, the two teams have met in the last two NBA Finals.

Here's a glimpse of the Cavs:

Relive our Top Plays of the #ECF and get ready for more 🔥 in the #NBAFinals: pic.twitter.com/rdDpmTizr2 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 26, 2017

And here are the Warriors:

How did the finalists get here?

By winning 67 of their 82 games in the regular season, the Warriors clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. They thus became the first team in NBA history to win at least 65 games in three straight seasons. Here’s a look at their route to the NBA Finals in the post-season:

Round 1: Beat Portland Trail Blazers 4-0

Conference Semi-Finals: Beat Utah Jazz 4-0

Conference Finals: Beat San Antonio Spurs 4-0

Game 1: Golden State Warriors 113-111 San Antonio Spurs

Game 2: Golden State Warriors 136-100 San Antonio Spurs

Game 3: Golden State Warriors 120-108 San Antonio Spurs

Game 4: Golden State Warriors 129-115 San Antonio Spurs

In the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers finished second behind the Boston Celtics with 51 wins from 82 games. Here’s a look at their route to the NBA Finals in the post-season:

Round 1: Beat Indiana Pacers 4-0

Conference Semi-Finals: Beat Toronto Raptors 4-0

Conference Finals: Beat Boston Celtics 4-1

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 Boston Celtics

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers 130-86 Boston Celtics

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers 108-111 Boston Celtics

Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers 112-99 Boston Celtics

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers 135-102 Boston Celtics