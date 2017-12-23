You are here:
National 6-Red Snooker Championship: Pankaj Advani, Amee Kamani successfully defend titles

SportsPTI23 Dec, 2017 22:27:43 IST

Chennai: Pankaj Advani of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board added another national title to his collection of trophies, beating Railways' Kamal Chawla 7-3 on Saturday in the final of the 7th National 6-Red Snooker Championship in Chennai.

In the women's section, Amee Kamani defended her crown, beating Karnataka's Vidya Pillai 4-1 in the summit clash.

File image of India's Pankaj Advani. Reuters

For multiple times world champion, Advani, the triumph took his count of national titles to 30. This is also his third 6-Red national title, having won earlier in 2010 and 2016.

In the best of 13 frame final, Chawla opened with a stupendous break of 65 to take the lead. Advani bounced back to take the next to get back on level terms.

Chawla came up with a break of 45 to take the third to jump into the lead again.


Advani hit back strongly to take the next two to go 3-2 up. His rival fought back to equalise at three frames each.

After a hard-fought seventh frame, the PSPB cueist brooked no stopping and stormed to yet another triumph.

"It feels great to end the year on a high. It was an important tournament as the ranking enables us to represent India in the Asian championship. I'm glad that I did it and won in style," he said after the match.

"Kamal is a great player, and it was never easy to best him here in the finals," he added.

Earlier in the semifinals, Advani defeated Sourav Kothari of PSPB 6-2 in a best of 11 frames encounter while Chawla beat Akshay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh 6-5.

Advani, Chawla, Kothari and Akshay Kumar have qualified to represent India in the Asian 6-Red Snooker championship to be held next year.


The women's final saw Amee Kamani dominate against Vidya after dropping the first frame, to run out a 4-1 winner.

She also made a highest break of 68 in the tournament.

Results:

Men: Final: Pankaj Advani bt Kamal Chawla 7-3 (0-65(65), 66-5, 0-66(45), 40-9, 71-0, 1-50, 42-37, 70(70)-0, 41(41)-1, 49-14).

Semifinals: Kamal Chawla bt Akshay Kumar 6-5 (48-0, 9-48, 15-53, 04-34, 37-40, 62(61)-00, 40-17, 19-52, 68(68)-0, 38-13, 33-13); Pankaj Advani bt Sourav Kothari 6-2 (28-40, 49-0,9-39, 41-17, 57-47, 38-15, 47(44)-08, 48-21).

Final placings: 1. Pankaj Advani; 2. Kamal Chawla; 3. Sourav Kothari; 4. Akshay Kumar; 5. Sandeep Gulati (Delhi); 6. Ishpreet Singh (Maharashtra); 7. Varun Madan (Delhi); 8. R Girish (RSPB).

Women: Final: Amee Kamani bt Viday Pillai 4-1 (24-29, 49-28, 58-0, 45-32, 34-0).

Final placings: 1. Amee Kamani; 2. Vidya Pillai; 3. Umadevi R; 4. Sunita Damani.


Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 10:27 pm | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017 10:27 pm



