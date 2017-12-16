Narinder Batra, Rajeev Mehta take charge as IOA chief, secretary-general; Randhir Singh appointed life president

New Delhi: Newly-elected Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Friday took charge of their respective offices in New Delhi.

Treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey also took charge of his office at the IOA headquarters.

Meanwhile, former secretary general and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from India Randhir Singh has been made the IOA life president.

"The General House yesterday approved Randhir Singh as the life president if the IOA in recognition of his contribution to the organisation and to Indian sports," Mehta told PTI.

The elective Annual General Meeting on Thursday also approved Goa as the venue for Asian Beach Games in 2020.

"The dates for the next National Games in Goa next year has also been finalised. The Games will be held from November 4 to 18 next year," he said.