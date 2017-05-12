Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka: Visits iconic Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic in Kendy

Dickoya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Sri Lanka's iconic Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and offered floral prayers.

Modi, who is here on a two—day trip, went around the Sri Dalada Maligawa temple, an architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage.

At the iconic Buddhist temple. PM @narendramodi offered floral prayers in sanctum of Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple pic.twitter.com/KbrYH7p244 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2017

"An architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage," Baglay tweeted.

The Sri Dalada Maligawa temple or the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy, which houses the relic of the tooth of the Buddha.

The actual chamber in which the tooth relic is kept is known as "Handun Kunama".

The tooth relic is encased in seven golden caskets which is engraved with precious gemstones.

On the right of the relic is "Perahara Karanduwa" (relic chamber used in the annual Asala Mangalaya Perahara

procession) kept inside a bullet proof glass display which has been donated by India.