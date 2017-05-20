Narendra Modi congratulates Hassan Rouhani on re-election as Iran President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Hassan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of Iran and affirmed India's commitment to strengthen the "special relationship" between the two nations.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend, President @HassanRouhani on his re-election," Modi tweeted in English and Persian languages.

صميمانه ترين تبريكات به دوست عزيزم جناب اقاي روحاني براي انتخاب مجدد حضرتعالي براي رياست جمهوري. @Rouhani_ir — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2017

"India remains committed to strengthening our special relationship with Iran," he added.

ما متعهد به تقويت روزافزون روابط دو جانبه هستيم. @Rouhani_ir — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2017

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Iran will continue to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of President Rouhani.

مطمئنا ايران براي دستيابي به موفقيت هاي جديد در سايه مديريت فعال و سازنده جنابعالي تلاش هاي خود را ادامه خواهد داد. @Rouhani_ir — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2017

Rouhani, a 68-year-old cleric, won a resounding re-election victory on Saturday as voters backed his efforts to rebuild foreign ties and kickstart the struggling economy.

Rouhani, who spearheaded a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, framed the election as a choice between greater civil liberties and "extremism".

He defeated 56-year-old hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, who had positioned himself as a defender of the poor and called for a much tougher line with the West.