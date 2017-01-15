N Srinivasan to meet district secretaries amid speculation over his successor as TNCA chief

New Delhi: Former BCCI president and outgoing Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) chief N Srinivasan will be meeting the district secretaries on Monday amidst speculations about who would take over from the Chennai strongman as the supremo of the state unit.

As per Supreme Court's 2 January verdict, Srinivasan is no longer eligible to carry on as the president of the TNCA but is likely to meet his loyalists in districts association "informally" and may be one last time.

Sources in TNCA denied the news that the meeting had anything to do with a breakway national cricket body being formed. Even some of the Srinivisan loyalists from other states were unaware that such an event was happening.

"Nothing of that sort is happening as of now. Every year, the president meets the District Secretaries personally but this year it has not been possible till now. But tomorrow's meeting at a five-star facility is strictly an informal one," a TNCA source told PTI on Sunday.

As Srinivasan will be forced to leave office as per Lodha Committee reforms, there is speculation about who will replace Srinivasan in the TNCA top seat.

The man who is now running the show joint secretary RI Palani will be forced to go into compulsory 'Cooling off' in another six months.

With Srinivasan confidant Kashi Viswanathan also ending his administrative career, it will be interesting as to which loyalist of the former BCCI chief takes over.

"One thing is for certain, it will not be someone from his family. But India Cements is a big empire and there are a lot of influential corporates who have been associated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team during the past few years. If you find atleast any one such man resigning from India Cements and taking over, won't be surprising. Srinivasan still commands maximum votes and it will be his man at the TNCA helm," concluded the source.