Muttiah Muralitharan becomes first Sri Lankan to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

London: Muttiah Muralitharan, the most successful bowler in Tests and One Day Internationals, was on Thursday inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in London.

The Sri Lankan spin great was honoured during the innings break of the India versus Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match at The Oval.

Muralitharan was awarded the honour along with Arthur Morris, George Lohmann and Karen Rolton by fellow ICC Cricket Hall of Famers and members of the media.

He became the first player from Sri Lanka and the 83rd overall to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when ICC CEO Dave Richardson presented him with a commemorative framed cap.

"It is a moment of great pride and honour to be receiving this award, especially from the ICC which is the ultimate any cricketer can aspire to achieve. The induction during this prestigious ICC Champions Trophy makes it even more remarkable," said Muralitharan.

"I thank the ICC for making this possible because this is a moment I will cherish throughout life," he added.

Richardson added: "Murali's record speaks for itself. His control of line, pace and length coupled with his ability to spin the ball prodigiously are legendary. Once he developed the "doosra" he became almost unplayable."

"A character popular with fellow players and fans alike, he not only helped raise the profile of Sri Lankan cricket but was a player people came out to watch the world over.