Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Harbhajan Singh to lead Punjab, Gurkeerat Singh Mann named his deputy

Mohali: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20 tournament which begins on 29 January.

The senior selection committee of Punjab Cricket Association on Monday met under the chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr in Mohali to select the Punjab team for the tournament.

Harbhajan, who took a break from cricket for eight months, was named captain with Gurkeerat Singh Mann as his deputy.

Punjab will kickstart their campaign against Haryana at Amtar (Himachal Pradesh) on 29 January, followed by matches against Delhi on 30 January at Dharamshala, against Jammu and Kashmir on 31 January at Dharamshala, against Services on 1 February at Dharamshala and against Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on 2 February.

The team will leave for Amtar on 27 January. Coach Arun Sharma and bowling coach Harvinder Singh will accompany the team.

Punjab squad: Harbhajan Singh (capt), Manan Vohra, Pargat Singh, Jaskaran Singh Sohi (wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sharad Lumba, Anmolpreet Singh, Nikhil Chaudhary, Siddharth Kaul, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Khanna, Baltej Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmol Malhotra.