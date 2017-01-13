Mumbai Marathon organiser asked to pay Rs 5.48 crore by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday, asked the organiser of Mumbai Marathon to pay Rs 5.48 crore in lieu of advertisement fee, ground rent and security deposit.

Procam International Ltd is organising the 14th edition of the Marathon on January 15.

The civic body has demanded the amount for granting permission to the organiser for display of advertisement, branding and additional permissions for the laser show.

In its letter, to coordinator of the organising firm, Arvind Reddy, the civic body asked it to deposit the said amount within 24 hours.

"You are directed to pay the advertisement fee, ground rent and security deposit all amounting Rs 5,48,30,610 in A-ward municipal office within 24-hour from the receipt of the letter failing which all the advertisements will be removed and legal action will be initiated without any further notice," reads the letter written by the assistant commissioner of A-ward.