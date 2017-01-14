Mumbai Marathon 2017: Why Shailendra Mohan, the Go-Pro armed runner is running this weekend

Every year, tens of thousands of Mumbaikars hit the road on a chilly January Sunday. Among those, some do it to test the limits to which they can push their bodies, some do it to raise funds for a cause. And others run the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon for both these reasons.

Among those is Shailendra Mohan, 37, who is running the half marathon to raise funds for Isha Vidhya — an NGO committed to raising the level of education and literacy in rural India and to helping disadvantaged children realise their full potential.

A former journalist, Shailendra played football during his school and college days, but had to stop when he began his career as a scribe. He, however, continues to remain deeply passionate about fitness despite a hectic work schedule.

In 2008, Shailendra met with an accident that left him bedridden for two months. He had suffered major injuries to both his legs and it took him over six months to start walking again. He resumed running in 2010 and has completed around half a dozen half marathons and several 10 km runs. This will however be his first attempt at raising funds for an NGO.

Isha Vidhya has been an active supporter of promoting education among girls in the villages and all its schools have seen an increased enrollment of girls over the years.

And if you find yourself unable to make it to the Marathon in person, you can experience the rush and exhilaration of the run and see things from his point-of-view. He will be armed with a GoPro camera to record the entire ride, giving you a first-person view of his journey.

To support Shailendra and Isha Vidhya, use this link: http://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/scmm-fundraiser-7522

Otherwise be sure to wave at Shailendra on Monday, if you see him on your travels.