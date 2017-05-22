Mumbai Indians claim third IPL title with stunning last-ball finish against Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians are crowned champions during the final of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steven Smith during the final of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Rising Pune Supergiant and the Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni of Rising Pune Supergiant and Ajinkya Rahane of Rising Pune Supergiant appeal for the wicket of Krunal Pandya of the Mumbai Indians during the final of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League. Sportzpics
Jaydev Unadkat of Rising Pune Supergiant celebrates the wicket of Mumbai's Parthiv Patel during the final of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Rising Pune Supergiant and the Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
Ambati Rayudu of the Mumbai Indians is run out by Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steven Smith. That's some brilliant fielding there! Sportzpics
HOWZZAATTT? Mumbai's Lasith Malinga appeals for the wicket of Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steven Smith. Sportzpics
Dan Christian after the dramatic loss during the final of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Rising Pune Supergiant and the Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya is enjoying and so are the fans behind him! What a season this has been for the Blue army. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians celebrate during the Prize ceremony after winning the final of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League. Sportzpics