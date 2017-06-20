MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh pose with Azhar Ali's sons; win hearts in both India and Pakistan

Before the high octane final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Pakistan, a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni carrying Sarfraz Ahmed's four-month-old son Abdullah had gone viral.

A heart-warming tweet by Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali has now struck a chord with people on both the sides of the border. With numerous instances of hate-mongering observed on television, print and social media, Azhar’s timely tweet has brought in a breath of fresh air. It also goes on to show the powerful ability of sport to transcend boundaries.

Azhar expressed his humility by calling Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and captain Virat Kohli legends and then expressed them his gratitude for sparing some time to take pictures with his sons.

Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni@imVkohli@YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017

Post the 180-run defeat in the finals, Kohli and Yuvraj were seen chatting and enjoying with their Pakistani player Shoaib Malik and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, displaying camaraderie between the players off the field. ICC too, on social media, posted the video with hashtag #SpiritOfCricket.

Earlier Kohli won plaudits for his grace in accepting defeat to Pakistan. On multiple occasions, the Indian skipper congratulated Pakistan for the victory and maintained that they were outplayed by a better team on that day.

It is an endearing sight for fans from both sides to see neighbours unite and especially when their icons share such friendship, contrasting to the hatred spewed across various platforms. It seems to be well received by many from both countries.

Humanity restored! The world is changed by your action not your opinion. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 20, 2017

