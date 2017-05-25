You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers condemn dangerous new kerbs on Monte Carlo street circuit

Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers condemn dangerous new kerbs on Monte Carlo street circuit

SportsAFPMay, 25 2017 14:48:01 IST

Barcelona: Top drivers set to race in this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix expressed fears on Wednesday that new kerbs around the swimming pool complex section of the demanding city course could be dangerous.

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen steers his car during the first free practice in Monaco. AP

Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who is head of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, and Mexican Sergio Perez both said the new kerb could cause airborne accidents.

"It looks like a take-off ramp," said Grosjean, of the Haas team. "If you clip your front wing, it could take it off because you’ve made a small mistake and it will fly you straight into the wall."

Force India driver Perez said: "I think the one we had before was big enough and if you hit it, it will send you to the wall... So, now, I think this (new) one will probably send you to the grandstand."

The new kerbs are part of a revised layout around the swimming pool, which also includes a revision of the speed bumps that follow in the sequence of corners leading to the Rascasse hairpin.


Published Date: May 25, 2017 02:48 pm | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 02:48 pm

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores