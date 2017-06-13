Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose resigns citing health reasons

You are here:
PTI Jun, 13 2017

Kolkata: In more trying times for Mohun Bagan, its president Swapan Sadhan Bose today put in his papers, citing "deteriorating health".

File photo of Mohun Bagan team. AFC

"With every passing day, my health is deteriorating further and I think with this condition I am not doing justice to the chair," Bose wrote, requesting the executive committee members to accept the resignation with "immediate effect".

The letter is addressed to general secretary Anjan Mitra who also has health concerns and comes at a time when they, along with East Bengal, have virtually lost their 'battle' to be inducted into the lucrative Indian Super League for the upcoming season.

Adamant on their three-point demand including the Rs 15 crore franchisee fee waiver, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were not included in the ISL which named Bengaluru and Jamshedpur as two new franchisees for the upcoming season.

In such a scenario, the two premier fan-based clubs of India are all set to compete in the I-League which will run alongside ISL but with lesser prominence, reducing it to a virtually second division tournament.


