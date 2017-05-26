Mohun Bagan, East Bengal won't bid for new ISL slots, say they are waiting for AIFF's response

Kolkata: Refusing to budge from their three-point demands, heavyweights Mohun Bagan and East Bengal said they are waiting for a response from the All India Football Association (AIFF) and did not submit the bid document for their induction into the Indian Super League football.

"We (Mohun Bagan and East Bengal) have not submitted the bid document. We are waiting for the AIFF's response. We are not wilting under any pressure tactics," Mohun Bagan general secretary Anjan Mitra said.

The Big two clubs will meet with the state body, Indian Football Association on 27 May to decide the way forward.

The deadline for submitting the bid document was today but Mitra said it did not matter to them.

"The Indian constitution has been amended many times after its formation, and similarly here, the dates for a private organisation can also be changed," he said.

The two clubs' main demand is the waiver of franchise fee of Rs 15 crore and apart from this they have asked for money of the central pool and would like to play the tournament in Kolkata.

Their demands have got a big boost with the support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has asked them to wait for the AIFF's response.