Mohun Bagan confirms signing new contract with Sony Norde for 2017-18 season

Kolkata: City football giants Mohun Bagan confirmed on Saturday that their star Haitian forward Sony Norde has signed a new contract with the club and will be taking part in the upcoming I-League starting in November.

"With immense pleasure we wish to inform that Sony Norde has signed the contract to play in favour of Mohun Bagan football team for the upcoming 2017-18 football season. The player will join the team from 1 October 2017," the club said in a statement.

The Haiti international had also asked for a change in his jersey number which has been accepted by the club.

"Norde has requested for a change in his jersey number from 16 to 10. We have decided to keep his request and this year the Haitian talisman will don the jersey No 10," the statement added.

This will be Norde's fourth season with the former I-League and Federation Cup champions.

Mohun Bagan have already roped in Australian Diogo Ferreira and Cameroonian striker Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka for the I-League.